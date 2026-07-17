Roads flood in Crystal City as water flows downstream after severe storms CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – Floodwaters pushing down into the Nueces River left some roads flooded in Crystal City on Thursday.
Crystal City, located about 115 miles southwest of San Antonio, is among the areas impacted by severe storms sweeping through South Texas.
A KSAT crew saw floodwaters covering Farm Road 582 near Rock Quarry Road.
Floodwaters are expected to continue to rise in Crystal City, potentially impacting homes on lower levels of ground.
Mayor Pro Tem Andralin Marquez said people in mobile homes evacuated and some motels are offering discounts to people who had to evacuate their homes.
Officials urge people to avoid driving through floodwaters and past barricades.
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About the Authors Zaria Oates headshot
Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
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