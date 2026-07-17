Survivor recounts escaping raging floodwaters in Kerrville to KSAT crew

KERRVILLE, Texas – A man who narrowly escaped raging floodwaters with his family in Kerrville recounted his experience to KSAT’s Garrett Brnger on Thursday.

Robert Shelton said he was able to get his wife, daughter and his daughter’s friend into an attic as water nearly filled his house. His Jeep was swept into a tree several feet away from their driveway, leaving them without a way to get out.

Shelton said there were moments he didn’t think he would survive, but he “kept having faith.”

“The girls were worried, and they were saying, ‘Is this it, Dad?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s not it. We’re going to make it,’” he said.

They were able to wait long enough for rescuers to arrive as the water receded.

Officials confirmed two deaths from the severe storms in South Texas, including a man who was swept away in a nearby home upstream. A second man died in Uvalde after floodwaters swept his vehicle away.

People in the area are still reeling from the July 4, 2025 flooding in the Hill Country that left more than 100 people dead in Kerr County.

Read also: