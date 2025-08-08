117 Kerr County flood victims identified by local officials

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County officials have released the names of 117 victims from the Hill Country floods.
The list includes residents from Texas and neighboring states affected by the disaster.
Kerrville officials previously told media 108 people — 71 adults and 37 children — were killed in connection with the deadly Fourth of July flood in Kerr County another nine people were found in neighboring Kendall County.
The victims were identified as:
- Carol Andrews, 65, Athens, Texas
- Joyce Badon, 21, Beaumont, Texas
- Mary Baker, 8, Beaumont, Texas
- Linda Bason, 78, San Antonio, Texas
- Anna Bellows, 8, Houston, Texas
- Lila Bonner, 9, Austin, Texas
- Robert Brake, 67, Abilene, Texas
- Joni Brake, 66, Abilene, Texas
- Elizabeth Bryan, 61, San Antonio, Texas
- James Bryan, 62, San Antonio, Texas
- John Burgess, 39, Liberty, Texas
- Julia Burgess, 39, Liberty, Texas
- James Burgess, 1, Liberty, Texas
- V John Burgess, 5, Liberty, Texas
- Ella Cahill, 21, Beaumont, Texas
- Brian Carpenter, 36, Austin, Texas
- Blake Carpenter, 3, Austin, Texas
- Chloe Childress, 18, Houston, Texas
- Martha Crawford, 61, Houston, Texas
- Michelle Crossland, 50, Midland, Texas
- Cody Crossland, 45, Midland, Texas
- Molly Dewitt, 9, Houston, Texas
- Lucy Dillon, 8, Houston, Texas
- Ronald Duke, 80, Hunt, Texas
- Richard Dunlap, 73, Andrews, Texas
- Josephine Dunlap, 68, Andrews, Texas
- Katheryn Eads, 52, Cibolo, Texas
- Richard Eastland, 70, Austin, Texas
- Steve Edwards, 72, San Angelo, Texas
- Penny Ferguson, 76, Odessa, Texas
- William Ferguson III, 82, Odessa, Texas
- Katherine Ferruzzo, 19, Houston, Texas
- Jayda Floyd, 22, Odessa, Texas
- Miriam Frizzell, 72, Abilene, Texas
- Ellen Getten, 9, Houston, Texas
- Sally Graves, 91, Ingram, Texas
- Hadley Hanna, 8, University Park, Texas
- Blair Harber, 13, Dallas, Texas
- William Harber, 76, Dallas, Texas
- Charlene Harber, 74, Dallas, Texas
- Brooke Harber, 11, Dallas, Texas
- Josephine Hardin, 28, Weston, Florida
- Alyson Hardin, 64, Weston, Florida
- Aidan Heartfield, 22, Beaumont, Texas
- Deana Hillock, 57, San Antonio, Texas
- Virginia Hollis, 8, Bellville, Texas
- Charlotte Huff, 55, Kerrville, Texas
- Janie Hunt, 9, Dallas, Texas
- William Huston, 61, Sherman, Texas
- Al Iorio, 66, San Antonio, Texas
- Mary Kate Jacobe, 8, Houston, Texas
- Madelyn Jeffrey, 11, San Antonio, Texas
- Penelope Jeffrey, 70, San Antonio, Texas
- Emlyn Jeffrey, 70, San Antonio, Texas
- Robert Kamin, 50, Humble, Texas
- Melissa Kamin, 45, Humble, Texas
- Dee Ann Knetsch, 66, Canyon Lake, Texas
- Gary Knetsch, 60, Canyon Lake, Texas
- Lainey Landry, 9, Houston, Texas
- Rebecca Lawrence, 8, Dallas, Texas
- Hanna Lawrence, 8, Dallas, Texas
- Kellyanne Lytal, 8, San Antonio, Texas
- Tianna Mabey, 66, Ovilla, Texas
- Claire Manchaca, 21, Conroe, Texas
- Sarah Marsh, 8, Birmingham, Alabama
- Bailey Martin, 23, Odessa, Texas
- Amanda Martin, 44, Odessa, Texas
- Robert Martin, 46, Odessa, Texas
- Linnie McCown, 8, Austin, Texas
- Blakely McCrory, 8, Bellaire, Texas
- Clayton Meadows, 29, Hamilton, Texas
- Harley Moeller, 6, New Braunfels, Texas
- Megan Moeller, 33, New Braunfels, Texas
- Jake Moeller, 38, New Braunfels, Texas
- Virginia Naylor, 8, Dallas, Texas
- Jose Olvera, 70, Hunt, Texas
- Alicia Olvera, 67, Hunt, Texas
- Richard Pagard, 71, Kerrville, Texas
- Clay Parisher, 1, Austin, Texas
- Eloise Peck, 8, Dallas, Texas
- Bradley Perry, 49, League City, Texas
- Abby Pohl, 8, Austin, Texas
- Cynthie Ragsdale, 68, Hunt, Texas
- Joel Ramos, 43, Midland, Texas
- Tasha Ramos, 48, Midland, Texas
- Kyndall Ramos, 17, Midland, Texas
- Tanya Ramsey, 46, Lewisville, Texas
- Carlos Romero, 1, Kerrville, Texas
- Leonardo Romero, 42, Kerrville, Texas
- James Rushing, 64, Sulphur Springs, Texas
- Cynthia Rushing, 53, Sulphur Springs, Texas
- Julian Ryan, 27, Ingram, Texas
- Ileana Santana, 66, Mobile, Alabama
- Mila Santana, 5, Wichita Falls, Texas
- Camille Santana, 38, Wichita Falls, Texas
- Negron Sr Eddie Santana, 69, Mobile, Alabama
- Mollie Schaffer, 76, Houston, Texas
- Shon Scott, 53, Andrews, Texas
- Margaret Sheedy, 8, Houston, Texas
- Miranda Alvaro Sigala, 69, San Antonio, Texas
- Renee Smajstrla, 8, Ingram, Texas
- Michael Smith, 67, Dripping Springs, Texas
- Pamela Smith, 64, Dripping Springs, Texas
- Mary Stevens, 8, Austin, Texas
- Greta Toranzo, 10, Houston, Texas
- Natalia Venzor, 24, Kerrville, Texas
- Roy Walker, 63, Hunt, Texas
- Mark Walker, 51, Kentfield, California
- John Walker, 14, Kentfield, California
- Sara Walker, 50, Kentfield, California
- Jeffrey Wilson, 55, Coldspring, Texas
- Amber Wilson, 45, Coldspring, Texas
- Shiloh Wilson, 12, Coldspring, Texas
- Reece Zunker, 36, Kerrville, Texas
- Holland Zunker, 3, Kerrville, Texas
- Lyle Zunker, 7, Kerrville, Texas
- Paula Zunker, 35, Kerrville, Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott previously said on social media that one girl from Camp Mystic and one adult male remain missing.
As of Aug. 8, officials confirm two people are still unaccounted for:
- Jeffrey Ramsey, 63, Lewisville, Texas
- Cecilia Steward, 8, Austin, Texas
Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly released the following joint statement:
“As the Texas Rangers formally release the names of those lost in the July 4 floods, we are reminded once more of the lives forever changed by this tragedy. These names are not new to our community; they are our family, friends and neighbors, and they are forever engraved in our hearts.
Our search is not over. Two families are still waiting to bring their loved ones home. We ask for your continued prayers for the affected families, our community, all the dedicated first responders who have not given up, and for all those supporting recovery efforts. The City of Kerrville and Kerr County are strong and resilient. In unity, we find strength; in compassion, we find healing; and in resolve, we find the will to carry on."
