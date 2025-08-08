117 Kerr County flood victims identified by local officials

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County officials have released the names of 117 victims from the Hill Country floods.

The list includes residents from Texas and neighboring states affected by the disaster.

Kerrville officials previously told media 108 people — 71 adults and 37 children — were killed in connection with the deadly Fourth of July flood in Kerr County another nine people were found in neighboring Kendall County.

The victims were identified as:

Carol Andrews, 65, Athens, Texas

Joyce Badon, 21, Beaumont, Texas

Mary Baker, 8, Beaumont, Texas

Linda Bason, 78, San Antonio, Texas

Anna Bellows, 8, Houston, Texas

Lila Bonner, 9, Austin, Texas

Robert Brake, 67, Abilene, Texas

Joni Brake, 66, Abilene, Texas

Elizabeth Bryan, 61, San Antonio, Texas

James Bryan, 62, San Antonio, Texas

John Burgess, 39, Liberty, Texas

Julia Burgess, 39, Liberty, Texas

James Burgess, 1, Liberty, Texas

V John Burgess, 5, Liberty, Texas

Ella Cahill, 21, Beaumont, Texas

Brian Carpenter, 36, Austin, Texas

Blake Carpenter, 3, Austin, Texas

Chloe Childress, 18, Houston, Texas

Martha Crawford, 61, Houston, Texas

Michelle Crossland, 50, Midland, Texas

Cody Crossland, 45, Midland, Texas

Molly Dewitt, 9, Houston, Texas

Lucy Dillon, 8, Houston, Texas

Ronald Duke, 80, Hunt, Texas

Richard Dunlap, 73, Andrews, Texas

Josephine Dunlap, 68, Andrews, Texas

Katheryn Eads, 52, Cibolo, Texas

Richard Eastland, 70, Austin, Texas

Steve Edwards, 72, San Angelo, Texas

Penny Ferguson, 76, Odessa, Texas

William Ferguson III, 82, Odessa, Texas

Katherine Ferruzzo, 19, Houston, Texas

Jayda Floyd, 22, Odessa, Texas

Miriam Frizzell, 72, Abilene, Texas

Ellen Getten, 9, Houston, Texas

Sally Graves, 91, Ingram, Texas

Hadley Hanna, 8, University Park, Texas

Blair Harber, 13, Dallas, Texas

William Harber, 76, Dallas, Texas

Charlene Harber, 74, Dallas, Texas

Brooke Harber, 11, Dallas, Texas

Josephine Hardin, 28, Weston, Florida

Alyson Hardin, 64, Weston, Florida

Aidan Heartfield, 22, Beaumont, Texas

Deana Hillock, 57, San Antonio, Texas

Virginia Hollis, 8, Bellville, Texas

Charlotte Huff, 55, Kerrville, Texas

Janie Hunt, 9, Dallas, Texas

William Huston, 61, Sherman, Texas

Al Iorio, 66, San Antonio, Texas

Mary Kate Jacobe, 8, Houston, Texas

Madelyn Jeffrey, 11, San Antonio, Texas

Penelope Jeffrey, 70, San Antonio, Texas

Emlyn Jeffrey, 70, San Antonio, Texas

Robert Kamin, 50, Humble, Texas

Melissa Kamin, 45, Humble, Texas

Dee Ann Knetsch, 66, Canyon Lake, Texas

Gary Knetsch, 60, Canyon Lake, Texas

Lainey Landry, 9, Houston, Texas

Rebecca Lawrence, 8, Dallas, Texas

Hanna Lawrence, 8, Dallas, Texas

Kellyanne Lytal, 8, San Antonio, Texas

Tianna Mabey, 66, Ovilla, Texas

Claire Manchaca, 21, Conroe, Texas

Sarah Marsh, 8, Birmingham, Alabama

Bailey Martin, 23, Odessa, Texas

Amanda Martin, 44, Odessa, Texas

Robert Martin, 46, Odessa, Texas

Linnie McCown, 8, Austin, Texas

Blakely McCrory, 8, Bellaire, Texas

Clayton Meadows, 29, Hamilton, Texas

Harley Moeller, 6, New Braunfels, Texas

Megan Moeller, 33, New Braunfels, Texas

Jake Moeller, 38, New Braunfels, Texas

Virginia Naylor, 8, Dallas, Texas

Jose Olvera, 70, Hunt, Texas

Alicia Olvera, 67, Hunt, Texas

Richard Pagard, 71, Kerrville, Texas

Clay Parisher, 1, Austin, Texas

Eloise Peck, 8, Dallas, Texas

Bradley Perry, 49, League City, Texas

Abby Pohl, 8, Austin, Texas

Cynthie Ragsdale, 68, Hunt, Texas

Joel Ramos, 43, Midland, Texas

Tasha Ramos, 48, Midland, Texas

Kyndall Ramos, 17, Midland, Texas

Tanya Ramsey, 46, Lewisville, Texas

Carlos Romero, 1, Kerrville, Texas

Leonardo Romero, 42, Kerrville, Texas

James Rushing, 64, Sulphur Springs, Texas

Cynthia Rushing, 53, Sulphur Springs, Texas

Julian Ryan, 27, Ingram, Texas

Ileana Santana, 66, Mobile, Alabama

Mila Santana, 5, Wichita Falls, Texas

Camille Santana, 38, Wichita Falls, Texas

Negron Sr Eddie Santana, 69, Mobile, Alabama

Mollie Schaffer, 76, Houston, Texas

Shon Scott, 53, Andrews, Texas

Margaret Sheedy, 8, Houston, Texas

Miranda Alvaro Sigala, 69, San Antonio, Texas

Renee Smajstrla, 8, Ingram, Texas

Michael Smith, 67, Dripping Springs, Texas

Pamela Smith, 64, Dripping Springs, Texas

Mary Stevens, 8, Austin, Texas

Greta Toranzo, 10, Houston, Texas

Natalia Venzor, 24, Kerrville, Texas

Roy Walker, 63, Hunt, Texas

Mark Walker, 51, Kentfield, California

John Walker, 14, Kentfield, California

Sara Walker, 50, Kentfield, California

Jeffrey Wilson, 55, Coldspring, Texas

Amber Wilson, 45, Coldspring, Texas

Shiloh Wilson, 12, Coldspring, Texas

Reece Zunker, 36, Kerrville, Texas

Holland Zunker, 3, Kerrville, Texas

Lyle Zunker, 7, Kerrville, Texas

Paula Zunker, 35, Kerrville, Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott previously said on social media that one girl from Camp Mystic and one adult male remain missing.

As of Aug. 8, officials confirm two people are still unaccounted for:

Jeffrey Ramsey, 63, Lewisville, Texas

Cecilia Steward, 8, Austin, Texas

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly released the following joint statement:

“As the Texas Rangers formally release the names of those lost in the July 4 floods, we are reminded once more of the lives forever changed by this tragedy. These names are not new to our community; they are our family, friends and neighbors, and they are forever engraved in our hearts.

Our search is not over. Two families are still waiting to bring their loved ones home. We ask for your continued prayers for the affected families, our community, all the dedicated first responders who have not given up, and for all those supporting recovery efforts. The City of Kerrville and Kerr County are strong and resilient. In unity, we find strength; in compassion, we find healing; and in resolve, we find the will to carry on."

