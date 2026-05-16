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Local News

Hundreds of South Texas students head to Majestic Theatre for Joci Awards ceremony

Joci Awards ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. on Sunday

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Hundreds of students from across South Texas are heading to the Majestic Theatre this weekend for the annual Joci Awards, a performing arts education and scholarship program benefiting more than 4,000 high school students. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of students from across South Texas are heading to the Majestic Theatre this weekend for the annual Joci Awards, a performing arts education and scholarship program benefiting more than 4,000 high school students.

Organizers said students receive coaching, master classes and workshops led by Broadway and local artists throughout the program.

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Jaselyn Blanchard, executive director of the Majestic Empire Foundation, said the experience goes far beyond the stage.

Hundreds of students from across South Texas are heading to the Majestic Theatre this weekend for the annual Joci Awards, a performing arts education and scholarship program benefiting more than 4,000 high school students. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“Students are gaining confidence, they’re developing collaboration skills, how to perform under pressure,” Blanchard said. “These are skills that are going to benefit them not only in higher education, but in their entire careers.”

Many participants, such as Andre Rodriguez, go on to give back by joining the program’s alumni network.

“Being alumni of the program is very rewarding, and being able to continue to come back and still lend a hand and be even more hands-on with the entire process has been incredible,” Rodriguez said.

The awards ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available on the theater’s website.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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