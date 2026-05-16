Family of woman found dead in parked van on Northwest Side anxious for answers, clues

SAN ANTONIO – It has been nearly a week since Kirsten Davis learned of the death of her only sister, 37-year-old Krystle Proctor.

Yet, she said she still feels as though she’s in the dark about how her sister died and why.

>> Missing woman found dead in van on Northwest Side, sheriff’s office says

“This is definitely tough for all of us,” Davis said, in a Zoom call from her home in South Carolina. “I’m really concerned about my niece and nephew. They’ve lost their mother and were informed of that pretty close to Mother’s Day.”

Davis says she got the news from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office last Saturday, two days after investigators found Proctor’s body.

She described her sister as a loving person, a mother of two children, a U.S. Navy veteran, and an entrepreneur.

BCSO said in a statement that Proctor was found dead in the back of her white van, parked at an apartment complex on Cinnamon Creek Drive near Fredericksburg Road.

Proctor and her van were both part of a missing persons report filed the same day she was found, on May 7, by someone at her home in southeast Bexar County.

Proctor was last seen on April 27, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

“No real information has been given to us. I understand it’s an active investigation, and so I’m sure that’s part of the reason,” Davis said during the interview Friday morning.

BCSO homicide detectives were back at the apartment complex on Friday, searching a wooded area nearby.

Julius Hampton, who lives in the complex, noticed the commotion from his balcony.

“Once you see a caravan of vehicles pulling up to an area, you kind of feel like something is going on,” Hampton said. “It’s intriguing, very concerning, because there are a lot of little kids out here.”

Hampton said he only learned about Proctor’s death after seeing detectives arrive for their follow-up search.

He missed seeing the initial investigation last week, when her body was found.

Another neighbor spoke to KSAT 12 News off-camera Friday, pointing out the parking space where the van was found.

That neighbor said she had noticed the van parked in the same spot for several days, and only later noticed an odor coming from it.

BCSO investigators say they are awaiting additional autopsy results to determine exactly how Proctor died.

In the meantime, they’ve released grainy photos of a “person of interest,” who appears to be a man with his head and face concealed by clothing.

BCSO released grainy images from a security camera of a "person of interest" in the case. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The images were captured by security cameras in the area.

“If you’ve seen something, heard something, say something,” Davis said, pleading with the public. “(Proctor’s) life mattered. I don’t know if there’s any justification for her life to be taken.”

BCSO asks anyone who may recognize the man in the photos or have additional information about Proctor’s death to contact them at (210) 335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org.

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