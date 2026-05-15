San Antonio Metro Health, H-E-B relaunch insulin financial assistance program

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents with diabetes may now be eligible for funding to help manage the cost of insulin.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and H-E-B will cover $100 per prescription, including refills, under its relaunched Diabetes Insulin Assistance Program to those who need financial assistance.

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The program launched on Friday and will remain available to eligible residents of San Antonio and Bexar County until allocated funding is exhausted.

“Access to insulin is critical for individuals living with diabetes,” said Claude A. Jacob, director of Metro Health. “This program helps reduce financial barriers so residents can continue managing their health and avoid serious complications.”

How to participate

To participate, residents should ask their doctor to send an insulin prescription to a participating H-E-B pharmacy.

Once sent, participants will need to fill out a consent form online or at a participating pharmacy. Proof of income, insurance or citizenship is not required to join the program.

Those who fill out the form will provide their contact information to Metro Health, which will be used to connect residents with no-cost diabetes education workshops. Attendance at a workshop is not required to participate in the program.

For more information about the Diabetes Insulin Assistance Program, visit Metro Health’s website or call 3-1-1.

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