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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Convicted South Texas drug trafficker receives 9-year prison sentence

Investigators say Terry Lynn Clay, 57, moved more than 1,500 grams of drugs combined

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

The U.S. District Courthouse for the Western District of Texas located in San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Baytown man will spend most of the next decade behind bars after a federal judge sentenced him for drug trafficking.

According to a Department of Justice news release, U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam handed down the sentence to Terry Lynn Clay, 57, this week. Clay was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

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Court documents show Clay conspired to move nearly 1,000 grams of methamphetamine (992.4 grams) and an additional 526 grams of cocaine in June 2021.

Investigators learned he bought the methamphetamine from Timothy Bland in Houston and later gave the drugs to Tonya Vonci Middleton-Harris, the DOJ said.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) took Clay and Middleton-Harris into custody shortly after Clay transferred the narcotics, according to the news release.

More than three years later, on Oct. 29, 2024, the DOJ said Clay pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

Clay was the 10th final defendant sentenced in connection with this case, authorities said.

Middleton-Harris, Clay’s associate, received a two-year sentence in federal prison earlier this year. Bland is in the middle of 19 years and seven months (235 months) in prison, the news release said.

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