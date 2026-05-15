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Where to watch Spurs-Timberwolves Game 6 on Friday night

Local News

Where to watch Spurs-Timberwolves Game 6 on Friday night

Several locations expected to welcome Spurs fans on Friday night

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ official watch party for Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves is sold out, but fans can still find several free, family-friendly places to watch on Friday night.

The team-hosted event at The Rock at La Cantera begins at 7:30 p.m., with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Admission is first-come, first-served for those who RSVP’d.

Fans can expect playoff T-shirt giveaways while supplies last, along with appearances by DJ Quake and Zay Zay and other live entertainment leading to tipoff.

Parking is limited, but there are many Park & Ride options available from The Shops at La Cantera near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Other free watch party options include City Base Cinema on the Southeast Side, which is showing the game in theater rooms between regular movie showings.

Multiple theaters may be available depending on fan demand. Concession stand items such as popcorn, nachos, hot dogs and drinks will be sold.

Sideliners Grill on Thousand Oaks Drive is also hosting a family-friendly watch party. The restaurant will have several food and drink specials available for fans.

At Pearl, organizers are hosting a free, no-RSVP watch party at Pearl Park that is open to families and pets.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for seating near the screen. Drinks will be available from Park Bar inside the Food Hall at the Bottling Department.

El Camino is also a family-friendly dog location on Avenue B. Many other bars and restaurants across San Antonio are also expected to host Spurs watch parties Friday night.

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