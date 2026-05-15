‘A breath of fresh air’: San Antonio businesses cash in on Spurs’ playoff run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is feeling more than just playoff excitement as businesses are seeing a real financial boost with the Spurs advancing through the postseason.

From packed downtown restaurants to boutiques on the South Side, owners say jerseys, merchandise and game-day shopping are adding up. Workers are picking up extra hours, and customers are coming back through the door.

The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce says more playoff games can mean more money flowing into local businesses, from bars and restaurants hosting watch parties to small shops seeing increased foot traffic.

“I just love seeing the enthusiasm in our business owners who are like, ‘This is a breath of fresh air,’ said Jeff Webster, Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. ”It’s been some tough times. This brings a whole level of energy and, more importantly, some revenue to help them survive right now in some tough economic times."

The owner of Pink Berry Boutique told KSAT that the playoffs brought crowds and out-of-town shoppers to her business.

Greater:SATX, which serves as the region’s economic partnership, is calling the boosts in sales the “Spurs effect.”

“Our team travels the globe building relationships with businesses to ultimately bring them here to grow jobs in our San Antonio community,” said Jamie Bloodsworth Lutrell, a spokesperson for greater:SATX. “The topic of the Spurs frequently helps to open the door with international companies to start conversations about San Antonio as a destination for business investment.”

The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce expects to release data within the next month detailing the full economic impact the city has seen during the playoff run.