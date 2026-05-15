KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga to join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 6 against Timberwolves

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the excitement will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The Spurs and Timberwolves are facing off Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

San Antonio is leading the series 3-2 and could secure a spot in the Western Conference finals with a win on Friday.

The winner of the series will face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Zuniga also joined fans before Game 5. Watch the full livestream from Tuesday below:

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