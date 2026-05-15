Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
3 children found dead in burned vehicle on West Side, San Antonio police say
Live Oak PD: 5 arrested in connection with identity theft, mail theft investigation
Missing woman found dead in van on Northwest Side, sheriff’s office says
3-year-old boy found in Live Oak reunited with parents, police say
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Our quiet pattern will transition into an active pattern. Here’s what you need to know.
Softening housing market sends San Antonio and Bexar County scrambling
Houston seafood chain exits San Antonio after shuttering final two locations
Ex-San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to more than 4 years in federal prison on wire fraud charge
Potential Brad Simpson murder trial date delayed by ‘extensive’ review of evidence, judge says

Local News

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga to join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 6 against Timberwolves

KSAT will livestream the excitement at 8 p.m. in this article

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the excitement will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The Spurs and Timberwolves are facing off Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

San Antonio is leading the series 3-2 and could secure a spot in the Western Conference finals with a win on Friday.

The winner of the series will face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Zuniga also joined fans before Game 5. Watch the full livestream from Tuesday below:

More Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...