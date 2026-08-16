Man arrested with ties to string of Stone Oak burglaries, affidavit states

John Luis Quintero was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in a Stone Oak neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO – Police arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries in a Stone Oak neighborhood, according to an arrest affidavit, that residents said has cost the victims millions of dollars.

John Luis Quintero, 38, was charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 — a state jail felony.

The affidavit said Quintero was seen throwing multiple rocks at the back patio windows of a home in the Champions Run subdivision on July 2. The victim of this specific event estimated property damage to be approximately $2,500.

Quintero’s arrest is part of a broader investigation looking into a series of at least 14 residential burglaries between February and July in the neighborhood, police said, where significant amounts of money and jewelry were stolen from homes.

Two separate anonymous sources independently identified Quintero as a suspect in the string of burglaries, according to the affidavit.

One source provided police and Texas Rangers with digital communications that detectives said corroborated the identification.

Quintero has a prior criminal history that includes kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to the affidavit.

Homeowners in the gated community previously told KSAT they had grown increasingly frustrated with the crime spree, erecting wanted posters, organizing protests outside the subdivision’s gates and pooling $25,000 in reward money. San Antonio Crime Stoppers separately offered up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification.

“People have hired armed private security to sit in front of their house to protect them because our neighborhood is under attack,” one resident told KSAT 12 News.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

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