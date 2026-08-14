Bexar Co. man turns himself in on new family violence charge month after domestic violence dismissal

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man accused of attacking and strangling a Bexar County woman in a felony domestic violence case dismissed in July turned himself in Friday in connection with a new family violence-related charge involving another woman.

Bexar County court records showed an active warrant was issued for David Wayne Lamb’s arrest.

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Lamb, 30, was charged with making a terroristic threat against a family member or household. The charge is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

In a statement to KSAT, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Lamb turned himself in Friday morning to BCSO. According to jail records, Lamb was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 2 p.m.

A judge set his bond at $5,000. Jail records show Lamb fulfilled the bond and has since been released from custody.

Lamb’s next court appearance on the misdemeanor charge is tentatively set for Sept. 16, court documents indicate.

Background

The new misdemeanor charge stems from an alleged incident on Aug. 7, 2024, involving another woman. Court records show the charge was filed Aug. 5 — nearly two full years later.

KSAT obtained the San Antonio Police Department report from that case. According to the report, Lamb allegedly harassed the woman and sent text messages threatening to shoot up locations where he knew she frequented.

The San Antonio Police Department told KSAT the case was submitted to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for review in 2024. The case was not filed at the time.

During that period, Lamb was arrested in 2025 in connection with the felony strangulation case involving Claudia Romero.

Romero told police Lamb attacked and strangled her in November. The case was dismissed July 10 by the DA’s office.

When KSAT first reported Romero’s story, Lamb’s name was not included because he was no longer facing a criminal charge in that case.

Now, court records show Lamb is facing the new misdemeanor charge stemming from the 2024 incident.

Court records also show protective orders have been issued against Lamb involving three different women.

KSAT asked the DA’s office why the 2024 case was not filed when SAPD submitted it for review.

In an email sent to KSAT earlier this week, the DA’s office said, “The case is pending in their office and are unable to provide further comments or details at this time.”

The new charge raises questions about why the 2024 case was not filed before the alleged attack on Romero in November 2025.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: