Gospel Vision hosts 24th annual back-to-school giveaway on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Gospel Vision hosted its 24th annual back-to-school giveaway Saturday at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church on San Antonio’s East Side.

The event was founded by the Rev. James Robinson, who says it carries on a family tradition of community service that stretches back further than the organization itself.

“Well, we’ll go back further than 24 years. My mom, Mama Boone, was very well known in the city. She passed away, but she fed the homeless for 50 years under the I-35 Durango bridge,” Robinson said. “And before she passed away, I started Gospel Vision.”

What began as an effort to help at least 50 people has grown significantly over the years. Robinson said Gospel Vision now serves more than 1,000 people at each event.

At Saturday’s event, parents and children were able to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies and bikes.

Robinson’s daughter, Whitney Robinson, said the event is personal for her, too.

“It’s a lot of keeping my grandma’s legacy alive and continue to give back to the community,” Whitney Robinson said. ”So very close to my heart.”

Whitney Robinson said the need in the community is real and growing.

“Taking care of people that just maybe can’t afford, especially with the economy these days, so I’m glad that we’re able to give back and help people that are in need,” she said.

The back-to-school giveaway has grown into one of the city’s longest-running community events, giving families something to look forward to each year.

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