18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting outside Kerrville home, police say

The woman was struck by gunfire while sitting in her parked car just before 10 p.m., after police said a vehicle drove past the home and someone in the vehicle fired several shots towards the home in the 300 block of West Schreiner Street.
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People were in the yard at the time of the shooting, police said, and at least one round entered the home.
The 18-year-old was transported to a San Antonio hospital by air ambulance, police said. KSAT has reached out to Kerrville police for the woman’s condition, but no other injuries were reported.
Police said there does not appear to be a threat to the general public. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Colton Willoughby at 830-258-1315.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.