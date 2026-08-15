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18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting outside Kerrville home, police say

Kerrville Police said there does not appear to be a threat to the public

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

KERRVILLE, Texas – An 18-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting outside a Kerrville home Friday night, the Kerrville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The woman was struck by gunfire while sitting in her parked car just before 10 p.m., after police said a vehicle drove past the home and someone in the vehicle fired several shots towards the home in the 300 block of West Schreiner Street.

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People were in the yard at the time of the shooting, police said, and at least one round entered the home.

The 18-year-old was transported to a San Antonio hospital by air ambulance, police said. KSAT has reached out to Kerrville police for the woman’s condition, but no other injuries were reported.

Police said there does not appear to be a threat to the general public. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Colton Willoughby at 830-258-1315.

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