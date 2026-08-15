Former Southwest ISD superintendent Jeanette Ball named CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Jeanette Ball, who recently resigned as superintendent of Southwest Independent School District, was named the next CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, according to a news release.

Ball will begin her new role Monday, Aug. 24, and officially become CEO Wednesday, Sept. 2, the release states. Current Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas CEO Angie Salinas will retire Tuesday, Sept. 1.

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“I am honored to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas,” Ball said in the release. “Throughout my career, I have been guided by the belief that every young person deserves opportunities to discover their strengths, build confidence, and realize their potential.”

Ball brings more than three decades of leadership experience in education, youth development and community engagement, according to the release. She served 13 years as a public school superintendent, leading Southwest ISD, Judson ISD and Uvalde CISD.

During her tenure at Southwest ISD, the district said Ball’s legacy includes $250 million in campus improvements, the opening of a new elementary school and a district academic rating that climbed from a “C” to a “B” in recent years.

Southwest ISD named Deputy Superintendent Brandon Crisp as interim superintendent following Ball’s departure. The school board is searching for a permanent superintendent, the district said.

Classes at Southwest ISD begin Monday, Aug. 24.

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