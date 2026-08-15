Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Texas’ school A-F grades relatively flat as Austin ISD inches closer to takeover
A bird nest, a city fine and a federal law: San Antonio homeowner caught in the middle
TEA ACCOUNTABILITY RATINGS: Latest grades show mixed results for San Antonio-area school districts
After fatal crash, Stone Oak residents say speeding along Hardy Oak Boulevard is common

Local News

Driver detained after crash involving SAPD officer, police say

SAPD: Driver, identified as a 51-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was detained after a crash involving a San Antonio police officer on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Whitby Road.

Recommended Videos

Officers were traveling eastbound when they spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed going westbound on Whitby Road, police said. The driver then allegedly began heading westbound in the eastbound lanes.

SAPD said officers attempted to swerve to avoid a collision, but the driver’s vehicle sideswiped the officer’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officers stopped the driver, identified as a 51-year-old man, who showed signs of intoxication when evaluated at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.