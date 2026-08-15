Pedestrian critically injured after crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says There are no criminal elements to the crash, police say FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was critically injured after a crash on Interstate 10, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Interstate 10 West northbound.
Police said the pedestrian, identified as a woman, was running in the northbound lanes of the highway, where pedestrians are prohibited.
A white Audi saw the woman and stopped in time to avoid hitting her. A Toyota Camry then rear-ended the Audi, redirecting the Camry to the left shoulder where it struck the woman, SAPD said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital.
Both drivers remained at the scene, and police said there are no criminal elements to the crash at this time.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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