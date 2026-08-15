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Pedestrian critically injured after crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says

There are no criminal elements to the crash, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was critically injured after a crash on Interstate 10, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Interstate 10 West northbound.

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Police said the pedestrian, identified as a woman, was running in the northbound lanes of the highway, where pedestrians are prohibited.

A white Audi saw the woman and stopped in time to avoid hitting her. A Toyota Camry then rear-ended the Audi, redirecting the Camry to the left shoulder where it struck the woman, SAPD said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Both drivers remained at the scene, and police said there are no criminal elements to the crash at this time.

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