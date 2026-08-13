KSAT Community Town Hall: Setting your child up for success in school

SAN ANTONIO – Back-to-school season usually brings pencils, new shoes, bus routes and a quiet race to check everything off the list. But this KSAT town hall is asking a different question: What if the most important preparation has nothing to do with what’s in a backpack?

Join Stephanie Serna, Dr. Amy Cobb, ambulatory pediatric medical director at University Health, and Maria Hoenigman, director of programs at NAMI Greater San Antonio, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, for a conversation that shifts the focus from supplies to the whole child, including physical health, mental well-being, a sense of belonging and the everyday stress that can build long before the first quiz.

Recommended Videos

Experts and community voices will discuss what “success” really looks like when grades are only one part of the picture. From spotting signs a child is overwhelmed to helping them feel connected and supported, the town hall will explore how adults can create safe spaces for kids to speak up and how to teach children when it’s time to reach out to a trusted adult for help.

At the heart of it all is one guiding question: What do kids need from the adults around them to truly thrive this school year?

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.