Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas CEO announces retirement plans

SAN ANTONIO – Angie Salinas, who has served as CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas for the past decade, announced she will retire later this year.

Salinas announced the news in a release sent to Girl Scout volunteers on Monday.

“To say I have enjoyed my time as your CEO would be an understatement,” Salinas said. “I am so inspired by not only the girls and young women I have had the privilege to learn from and mentor over the past decade but the incredible team whose passion for our mission has been the key to our success.”

“Alongside our dedicated volunteers that includes our impressive members of our board of directors, I can leave knowing the Council will continue to have an impact for the girls in our community for the next 100 years,” Salinas said.

In 2015, Salinas joined Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas as its 13th CEO, leading the organization through milestones including the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

Lea Ream, chair of the board of directors for Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, said “Angie has been an incredible leader for our council.”

“She has embraced the role of CEO wholeheartedly for 10 years, increasing the visibility of Girl Scouts in San Antonio and throughout the counties served by our Council,” Ream said. “Her leadership has been sincerely appreciated by the board. Angie helped the organization persevere through some of our most challenging times, and her retirement is well deserved.”

Ream said Salinas will be deeply missed and is admired “by the entire community, but most importantly by our Girl Scouts.”

Prior to joining the organization, Salinas served as a major general in the United States Marine Corps for 39 years, making history as the first Latina promoted to its general officer ranks, according to the release.

Salinas was the senior-ranking woman and senior Hispanic in the Corps when she retired in 2013, the release states.

“Following her retirement, Major General Salinas intends to remain in San Antonio and active in her public service commitments,” the release states.

Salinas will remain in her role through Sept. 1 while the board of directors begins recruitment efforts, according to the release.

