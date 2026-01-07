Pearl CEO resigns amid big changes

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime Pearl executive has left the organization.

Mesha Millsap has stepped down as CEO of Pearl, a position she held since 2022, when Pearl owner Silver Ventures split the management of the complex into three separate entities.

Recommended Videos

In her position, she oversaw operations, leasing, marketing and other aspects of the mixed-use district. Her last day was Dec. 31.

In a prepared statement, Silver Ventures CEO Bryant Ambelang said Millsap would be missed for her leadership and her personality.

“The list of Mesha’s professional accomplishments at Pearl is too long to count,” he said. However, what will be missed most is her kindness, her generosity, and the joy she has shared with each person in our community.”

Millsap said she was proud of the team that has assembled during her nearly two decades at Pearl.

“Pearl is growing and accelerating in exciting ways, and has a very bright future. I will be cheering on Pearl’s continued success.”

Joining the group as an accountant in 2007, Millsap rose through the ranks to chief operating officer in 2018, working in that role for more than three years before taking the top post. She received a San Antonio Business Journal Women’s Leadership Award in 2023.

The company said the “existing leadership team” will manage Pearl as a search starts for her replacement.

Pearl has seen a lot of change within and outside its footprint over the last several years. Cured, Full Goods Diner and Botika have all shuttered their doors, and development on the other side of the San Antonio River continues to deliver housing and other amenities.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Read also from SABJ: