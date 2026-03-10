Heading to a beach for spring break? These are areas in Texas that have elevated levels of fecal matter

If you’re planning on heading down to the Gulf Coast for spring break, you’ll want to check this list.
Beachgoers in Texas are advised to check Texas Beach Watch for up-to-date bacteria counts before heading to the coast.
The website, which is provided by the Texas General Land Office, flags beaches with green, yellow or red pins to indicate relative bacterial levels.
Green pins indicate low bacteria levels, yellow means medium levels and red signals high bacteria counts that swimmers should avoid.
Texas Beach Watch compiles water-quality results for beaches up and down the coastline.
Beachgoers should look for the most recent test date on the site and follow any local health advisories.
As of Tuesday, March 10, here are the advisories for elevated bacteria levels:
High
- Sylvan Beach - South, near La Porte
Medium
- Poenisch Park, Corpus Christi
- Ropes Park #2, Corpus Christi
- Cole Park#2, Corpus Christi
- Cole Park#3, Corpus Christi
- Cole Park#4, Corpus Christi
- Little Bay Ski, Rockport
- San Luis Pass Toll Bridge, Galveston County
- Princeton Street, near Galveston
- Church Street, Bolivar Peninsula
- Beaumont Ave., Bolivar Peninsula
- McFaddin NWR #4, west of Sabine Pass
- McFaddin NWR #5, west of Sabine Pass
Local officials sometimes close beaches or post warnings after heavy rain or sewage incidents.
Visitors with weakened immune systems, young children and older adults should exercise extra caution around yellow-flagged beaches and avoid red-flagged beaches until officials lift warnings.
Those planning trips this spring break or next weekend can reduce risk by checking the site on the morning of their visit and contacting local park or health officials with questions.