Texas wildflower season faces challenges after years of drought

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – It’s one of the most iconic signs of spring in Texas, the wildflower blooms across the Hill Country.

However, after years of drought, the season is starting to look a little different.

John Thomas is the founder and owner of Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg, Texas. The country’s largest working farm with over 200 acres in the Hill Country, and more than 600 acres across the state.

Even with decades of experience, Thomas said this year has its own unique challenges.

“On a scale of one to 10, we’re going to be lucky to be a four because of the drought we’ve been in the last two years,” Thomas said.

Wildflowers rely heavily on timely rainfall, especially in the fall. Seeds typically begin germinating with rain from September through November. But this season, that rain never came.

“You need September, October, November rains,” John said. “If you don’t get germination, you don’t get plants”.

The result is patches of color here and there, but nothing like the sweeping bluebonnet seas Texans are used to.

What to expect moving forward

Even with limited rainfall, Thomas says the season isn’t a total loss.

“You’re going to see a little bit of color, but nothing like we’re used to in the Hill Country,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it’s over forever, it just means this season is going to be a little sparse.”

If you’re hoping to see Hill Country bluebonnets at their peak, he recommends visiting between April 10 and April 15. That’s historically one of the most reliable windows for blooms, even in lean years.

Drought impacts

Years of drought have affected more than just this season’s bloom. Here’s how the continued dry conditions are reshaping Texas’ wildflower landscape:

Reduced germination: Without adequate fall rain, wildflower seeds remain dormant instead of sprouting. This leads to fewer plants and smaller blooms in spring. Shorter blooming windows: Plants that do manage to grow may bloom for fewer days due to stress from dry soil and higher temperatures. Patchy or uneven displays: Roadsides and fields that typically bloom uniformly may appear spotty, with only drought-tolerant species consistently showing up. Long-term habitat changes: Prolonged drought can shift soil conditions, impacting not only wildflowers but also pollinators and wildlife that depend on them.

There is still hope

Despite the disappointing conditions, Thomas says wildflower lovers shouldn’t lose hope. Wildflower seeds can remain dormant for years, waiting patiently for the right amount of moisture.

“Even though it didn’t germinate this year, it’s going to lie there dormant all summer long,” he said. “And if we get those good rains in the fall, the Hill Country will look like the Hill Country again.”

While this year’s bloom may require a little more effort to find, Thomas says wildflowers will still show up, just more sparsely.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin has already released its annual forecast, reminding Texans that there has never been a year without blooms. You just may need to hunt a bit harder to find them.

If you’re heading out this spring, keep your expectations realistic — and your eyes open. Those pockets of color will still be out there.

