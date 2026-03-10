Polaris Slingshot driver dies at hospital after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says

The crash happened in the 7700 block of Tezel Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said the driver of a Polaris Slingshot was pronounced dead at a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the crash just after 3 p.m. in the 7700 block of Tezel Road, which is located near Mainland Drive. A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson told KSAT on Monday that the driver may have had “a medical issue.”

In a SAPD preliminary report, officers said the driver — later identified as Troy Lime, 43 — lost control of the vehicle.

Lime’s vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes of Tezel Road, and the vehicle later stopped in the grass on the side of the road, police said.

During the crash, authorities said Lime was ejected from the vehicle. The department said he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died at the hospital.

According to SAPD, there are no criminal elements to the crash.

