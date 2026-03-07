DPS: Motorcycle driver killed, 1 injured in Uvalde crash

At least one person died Saturday after a motorcycle and a motor vehicle collided in Uvalde.

UVALDE, Texas – At least one person died Saturday after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Uvalde.

According to a Facebook post, the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department said emergency personnel responded to the crash scene just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of South Getty Street and West Mill Street.

Fire officials said the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is handling the crash investigation. According to DPS, the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The agency also told KSAT a second person was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The condition of the injured person is not yet known.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

