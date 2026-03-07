KCSO: Man arrested after deputies seize drugs; $7,000+ in cash during traffic stop on Interstate 10

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, a gun, thousands of dollars in cash and one man in custody.

Deputies conducted the stop Tuesday on Interstate 10 near Mountain Home. The sheriff’s office said the deputy, who stopped the driver, believed he was involved in “additional criminal activity” beyond the traffic violation.

KCSO identified the driver as San Angelo resident Kaden Alonzo Jones, 22.

The sheriff’s office said a Kerr County K-9 later detected drugs inside Jones’ vehicle.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office found 26.55 pounds of marijuana, 4,000 grams of THC vape cartridges, a loaded handgun and $7,455 in cash. (Kerr County sheriff's office)

After establishing probable cause, deputies said they searched Jones’ vehicle and found more than 26 pounds of marijuana, 4,000 grams of THC vape cartridges, a loaded handgun and $7,455 in cash.

Jones was taken into custody and booked into the Kerr County Jail on the following charges:

manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance charge

marijuana possession

unlawful carry of a weapon

His bond was set at $37,000.

