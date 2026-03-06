1 hospitalized, suspect detained after shooting at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized and a suspect has been detained after a shooting at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide information on the shooting at 11:15 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The news conference will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

On Thursday night, The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their home game against the Detroit Pistons at the Frost Bank Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.