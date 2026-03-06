1 hospitalized, suspect detained after shooting at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says BCSO: 1 hospitalized, suspect detained Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized and a suspect has been detained after a shooting at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide information on the shooting at 11:15 p.m.
The news conference will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
On Thursday night, The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their home game against the Detroit Pistons at the Frost Bank Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
