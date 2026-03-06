Wembanyama has 38 points and 16 rebounds in the Spurs’ 121-106 win over the Pistons

(Ashley Landis, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama had 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in completing a sweep of Detroit, beating the Pistons 121-106 on Thursday night.

De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, and Stephon Castle added 11 points and 12 assists in San Antonio’s first game at home after a nearly a month-long trip.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points and Isaiah Stewart added 18 points in Detroit’s second straight loss. The Pistons, who closed their trip 1-2, remained atop the Eastern Conference at 45-16.

A potential NBA Finals matchup resulted in another double-digit victory for the red-hot Spurs.

San Antonio has won 13 of 14 games, including a 114-103 victory over the Pistons on Feb. 23 in Detroit, and remain second in the West at 45-17.

The Spurs rolled to a 10-2 lead in their first game in San Antonio since Feb. 7. The lead expanded to 17 points in the opening quarter as the Spurs shot 54% on 3-pointers.

Detroit lost Ausur Thompson two minutes into the game when he sprained his right ankle.

San Antonio was 13 for 37 on 3-pointers in shooting 35%.

Wembanyama was 4 for 10 on 3-pointers while playing before 30 of his countrymen who traveled from France to attend San Antonio’s six-game homestand.

Wembanyama had back-to-back dunks in the second quarter, including grabbing his own miss and throwing it down for what became a three-point play on a foul by Javonte Green.

In the fourth quarter, Wembanyama blocked Cunningham’s running floater then ran downcourt for an alley-oop dunk off a feed from Devin Vassell to give the Spurs a 103-90 lead.