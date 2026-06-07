Man hospitalized after shooting on far West Side, SAPD says Officers found the man sitting in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, police say Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a shooting on the far West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the shooting in the 12000 block of Culebra Road.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers found the 32-year-old man sitting in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.
No arrests have been made, and the shooter has not been identified, according to the report.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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