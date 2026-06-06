Man accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder to be psychologically evaluated, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta is awaiting a psychological evaluation, Bexar County court records show.

A judge in the 186th District Court ordered on June 2 that David Ruiz be given a sanity evaluation, records show. The evaluation is scheduled for June 18.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said Acosta was found dead on July 1, 2025, at a home in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is located near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

On that day, SAPD Chief William McManus said the department was investigating a “high-profile” murder.

McManus said the victim, later identified as Acosta, and a family member, later identified as Ruiz, were involved in an argument or altercation, which may have led to the stabbing. Ruiz is Acosta’s nephew.

Investigators said Ruiz had stabbed Acosta multiple times.

According to Ruiz’s arrest warrant, he was driving to San Antonio and had contacted Acosta’s son on June 30. The son offered to have Ruiz come and stay with him and his father.

Later that day, Ruiz called Acosta’s son and told him that he was “two hours away” and elected to stay the night at a different, unspecified location, according to documents.

The affidavit states that Acosta himself called Ruiz on July 1 and asked Ruiz to stay at his home. Records reference a “family group chat,” indicating Acosta texted the group that Ruiz had officially arrived at his home.

Acosta also told the group chat about his plan for him and Ruiz to meet up with other relatives at a later time, the affidavit states.

After the stabbing, SAPD said Acosta’s son identified Ruiz as the suspect in a single-photo lineup. Acosta’s son also gave officers a description of Ruiz’s vehicle.

Ruiz was later booked into the Bexar County jail on a $250,000 bond, where he currently remains in custody, court records indicate.

Related coverage on KSAT: