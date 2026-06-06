Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
88º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
No peaches to pick: Fredericksburg orchard takes major hit after unusual weather swings
Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altar
Prostitution crackdown lands at least 9 men in jail, BCSO says
Loop 1604, I-10 closures planned this weekend as major expansion project continues
Male found shot to death in vacant parking lot on North Side, SAPD says
Affidavit: Leon Valley shooting suspect was aiming at someone else when he killed teen in 2021
Deputy arrested after undocumented immigrant discovered in vehicle at border checkpoint, BCSO says
SAPD: Driver suspected of intoxication in custody after woman seriously injured in North Side crash

Local News

Man accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder to be psychologically evaluated, records show

David Ruiz is accused of fatally stabbing Edward ‘Ron’ Acosta on July 1, 2025

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

David Ruiz, 39, is accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta. (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta is awaiting a psychological evaluation, Bexar County court records show.

A judge in the 186th District Court ordered on June 2 that David Ruiz be given a sanity evaluation, records show. The evaluation is scheduled for June 18.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said Acosta was found dead on July 1, 2025, at a home in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is located near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

On that day, SAPD Chief William McManus said the department was investigating a “high-profile” murder.

McManus said the victim, later identified as Acosta, and a family member, later identified as Ruiz, were involved in an argument or altercation, which may have led to the stabbing. Ruiz is Acosta’s nephew.

Investigators said Ruiz had stabbed Acosta multiple times.

According to Ruiz’s arrest warrant, he was driving to San Antonio and had contacted Acosta’s son on June 30. The son offered to have Ruiz come and stay with him and his father.

Later that day, Ruiz called Acosta’s son and told him that he was “two hours away” and elected to stay the night at a different, unspecified location, according to documents.

The affidavit states that Acosta himself called Ruiz on July 1 and asked Ruiz to stay at his home. Records reference a “family group chat,” indicating Acosta texted the group that Ruiz had officially arrived at his home.

Acosta also told the group chat about his plan for him and Ruiz to meet up with other relatives at a later time, the affidavit states.

After the stabbing, SAPD said Acosta’s son identified Ruiz as the suspect in a single-photo lineup. Acosta’s son also gave officers a description of Ruiz’s vehicle.

Ruiz was later booked into the Bexar County jail on a $250,000 bond, where he currently remains in custody, court records indicate.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...