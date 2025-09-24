Man indicted by grand jury in connection with fatal stabbing of Las Palapas founder, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta has been indicted by a grand jury, according to Bexar County court records.

David Ruiz had been extradited to Bexar County on July 3 on a murder charge after he was detained earlier that week by Kimble County deputies on Interstate 10 during a traffic stop.

Court records indicate that Ruiz was later booked into the Bexar County jail on a $250,000 bond, where he currently remains in custody.

If Ruiz is released, he must inform jail officials where he will be staying under house arrest. In some cases, a family member might rent an apartment or hotel.

Ruiz was ordered not to possess any firearms and to have no contact with Acosta’s next-of-kin, records show.

BACKGROUND

San Antonio police said Acosta was found dead on July 1 at a home in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is located near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

On that day, SAPD Chief William McManus said the department was investigating a “high-profile” murder.

McManus said the victim, later identified as Acosta, and a family member, later identified as Ruiz, were involved in an argument or altercation, which may have led to the stabbing.

McManus said a housekeeper inside the home called SAPD. The department said that the housekeeper told dispatchers that there was “blood all around” the victim.

Investigators said Ruiz had stabbed Acosta multiple times.

According to Ruiz’s arrest warrant, he was driving to San Antonio and had contacted Acosta’s son on June 30. The son offered for Ruiz to come and stay with him and his father.

Later that day, Ruiz called Acosta’s son and told him that he was “two hours away” and elected to stay the night at a different, unspecified location, according to documents.

The affidavit states that Acosta himself called Ruiz on July 1 and asked Ruiz to stay at his home. Records reference a “family group chat,” indicating Acosta texted the group that Ruiz had officially arrived at his home.

Acosta also told the group chat about his plan for him and Ruiz to meet up with other relatives at a later time, the affidavit states.

After the stabbing, SAPD said Acosta’s son identified Ruiz as the suspect in a single-photo lineup. Acosta’s son also gave officers a description of Ruiz’s vehicle.

KSAT formerly reached out to Ruiz’s father, who declined an interview, but he did confirm that he is Ron Acosta’s brother-in-law.

David Ruiz is Ron Acosta’s nephew.

