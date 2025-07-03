Suspect in murder case of Las Palapas founder extradited to Bexar County, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta is in the process of being booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records and a source familiar with the investigation.

David Ruiz, 39, was extradited to Bexar County on Thursday, records show. He was arrested earlier this week by Kimble County deputies during a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office stated that Ruiz was formerly booked into the Kimble County Jail without bond. As of Thursday evening, Ruiz’s name was no longer listed in Kimble County Jail records.

This article will be updated once Ruiz’s mugshot from the Bexar County jail is released.

Acosta killed in North Side home

Acosta was found dead at a home on Tuesday in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is located near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the department was investigating a “high-profile” murder.

McManus said the victim, later identified as Acosta, and a family member, later identified as Ruiz, were involved in an argument or altercation, which may have led to the stabbing.

McManus said a housekeeper inside the home called SAPD. An updated statement on the department’s investigation said that the housekeeper told dispatchers that there was “blood all around” the victim.

Investigators said that the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and “bled out while lying in the garage.” The suspect fled the home before he was detained in Kimble County during the 11 a.m. hour, McManus said.

Acosta invited suspected killer to his home, affidavit states

Found of Las Palapas Edward “Ron” Acosta. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT Investigates obtained an arrest warrant for Acosta’s suspected killer on Tuesday evening. The document identified the suspect as Ruiz.

According to the affidavit, Ruiz was driving to San Antonio and contacted Acosta’s son on Monday. The son offered for Ruiz to come and stay with him and his father.

Later that day, Ruiz called Acosta’s son and told him that he was “two hours away” and elected to stay the night at a different, unspecified location, according to documents.

According to the affidavit, Acosta himself called Ruiz on Tuesday morning and asked Ruiz to come stay at his home. Records reference a “family group chat,” indicating Acosta texted the group that Ruiz had officially arrived at his home.

Acosta also told the group chat about his plan for him and Ruiz to meet up with other relatives at a later time, the affidavit states.

After the deadly stabbing, SAPD said Acosta’s son identified Ruiz as the suspect in a single-photo lineup. Acosta’s son also gave officers a description of Ruiz’s vehicle.

KSAT reached out to Ruiz’s father on Wednesday, who declined an interview, but did say that he is Ron Acosta’s brother-in-law. Ruiz is Ron Acosta’s nephew.

