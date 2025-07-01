WATCH LIVE: SAPD investigating murder on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating a murder on the North Side.

According to SAPD’s dispatch call log, officers responded to an assault in progress call just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 19200 block of Reata Trail, located near North Loop 1604 East and Blanco Road.

In a Tuesday afternoon email, an SAPD spokesperson said the incident has since been elevated to a murder investigation.

SAPD Chief William McManus is expected to provide an update on the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

KSAT is livestreaming McManus’ news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

