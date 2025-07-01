Man killed in Northwest Side hotel shooting, SAPD says

Crime Scene tape outside a Northeast Side apartment complex after a shooting on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for suspects.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a breezeway of a Northwest Side hotel, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A department spokesperson said officers found the man after responding to a shots fired call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of Northwest Loop 410.

Officers said they detained one person near the crime scene, but that person’s involvement is unclear at this time.

The department spokesperson said officers may be searching for additional suspects. Officers said they are looking for a “small, two-door vehicle.”

The victim, who police said is at least in his 30s, was shot multiple times in his torso, but it is not yet known how many times he was shot.

The San Antonio Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

SAPD said the crime scene is located next to Gustafson Stadium, a Northside Independent School District athletic complex.

Officers said they advised the school district of its investigation next to the complex.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

