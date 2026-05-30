KSAT Connect: Viewers share Spurs pride ahead of Game 7 against OKC Thunder

KSAT Connect users shared their Spurs pride ahead of Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Connect users shared their Spurs pride ahead of Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

From decorated homes to Spurs T-shirts and hats, fans are making their Silver and Black pride known ahead of Game 7.

KSAT anchor Sarah Acosta and meteorologist Sarah Spivey even shared their Spurs spirit during GMSA, lighting Spurs-themed candles in the newsroom.

Acosta said every time the newsroom lit the candles and kept them lit, the Spurs won.

“We did not forget today, and they’re going to stay lit in our newsroom,” Acosta said.

Plus, Western Conference championship gear is ready to be distribute at some local Academy Sports + Outdoors stores if the Spurs win Game 7.

Tipoff for Game 7 is set for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The series is tied 3-3 after the Spurs beat the Thunder 118-91 on Thursday.

The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Check out San Antonio’s spirit below:

Spurs spirt Armando Spurs spirt 5 hours ago 0 San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT: