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KSAT Connect: Viewers share Spurs pride ahead of Game 7 against OKC Thunder

KSAT’s Sarah Acosta, Sarah Spivey lit candles and shared Spurs spirit during GMSA

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

KSAT Connect users shared their Spurs pride ahead of Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Connect users shared their Spurs pride ahead of Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

From decorated homes to Spurs T-shirts and hats, fans are making their Silver and Black pride known ahead of Game 7.

KSAT anchor Sarah Acosta and meteorologist Sarah Spivey even shared their Spurs spirit during GMSA, lighting Spurs-themed candles in the newsroom.

Acosta said every time the newsroom lit the candles and kept them lit, the Spurs won.

“We did not forget today, and they’re going to stay lit in our newsroom,” Acosta said.

Plus, Western Conference championship gear is ready to be distribute at some local Academy Sports + Outdoors stores if the Spurs win Game 7.

Tipoff for Game 7 is set for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The series is tied 3-3 after the Spurs beat the Thunder 118-91 on Thursday.

The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Check out San Antonio’s spirit below:

Jaelynn, Jenna and Jakob! Always ready! GO Spurs GO !!!!
Jes210

Jaelynn, Jenna and Jakob! Always ready! GO Spurs GO !!!!

0
Stinson Airport Vicinity
Pin media image
Para
0
Devine
Gettiny Ready for Game 6.
Ms. Patty

Gettiny Ready for Game 6.

0
East Side
First Rest Foundation- Nonprofit Quarterly Food Distribution
151fa83d-b243-4b46-a436-f5def9fbea38

First Rest Foundation- Nonprofit Quarterly Food Distribution

0
Highlands
Spurs spirt
Armando

Spurs spirt

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Go Spurs Go! 🩷🩵🧡
Jo Ann Saenz

Go Spurs Go! 🩷🩵🧡

0
Northwest Side
Celebrating the Spurs accomplishments
Carol Cano

Celebrating the Spurs accomplishments

0
Northeast Side
I don't have a candle lit but my tree lit...Go Spurs Go!!
Margie

I don't have a candle lit but my tree lit...Go Spurs Go!!

0
North Central
Pin media image
BigChick
0
Englewood

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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