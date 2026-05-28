South Side artist’s Spurs anthem ‘Ballin’ Like Wemby’ gains momentum across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side artist is turning Spurs playoff excitement into a hip-hop track inspired by superstar Victor Wembanyama that’s beginning to catch on across local airwaves.

Lee Valentine created “Ballin’ Like Wemby” after watching a Spurs game with his wife and feeling inspired by the energy surrounding the team’s postseason run.

“Just hearing the crowds chant, and it just brought the energy out of me, and I told her, ‘We got to do a song,” Valentine said.

The track blends hip-hop beats with Spurs pride and pays tribute to Wembanyama, as well as the city’s passionate fan base.

But Valentine didn’t stop there. He also released a Spanish cumbia version of the song in hopes of connecting with even more fans across San Antonio.

“The cumbia has taken off,” Valentine said. “It was premiered on KLMO 98.9, Dale 107.1 and a few other radio stations and podcasts.”

Valentine said that supporters have been sending him videos online that show people dancing and singing along to the music.

“I’ve had several fans and supporters online send me videos, and then they’re just jamming it, you know, through Military Drive,” he said.

Like many Spurs fans, Valentine said the team’s playoff run has brought excitement and unity to the city.

“We get so caught up in daily lives with our families or work, and then you hear ‘Go Spurs Go, Spurs game this weekend,’ he said, in part. ”You know, you snap out of that, and then you’re like, ‘Oh yeah,’ it is an escape from whatever you’re going through,” he said.

With interest in the song continuing to grow, Valentine hopes the Spurs organization and Wembanyama eventually take notice.

“We need to do a music video with Wemby, and let’s do it,” Valentine said. “I’ll perform it at halftime. I’m with it. Let’s get it. I need everybody there.”

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