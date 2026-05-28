Spurs thank fans, urge respectful celebration as team’s season continues

San Antonio – The Frost Bank Center has been sold out for each San Antonio Spurs game in the Western Conference Finals.

A venue spokesperson told KSAT that tickets were officially sold only to people within a 150-mile radius of the arena to honor the local fanbase that’s been there for the team, win or lose.

As the Silver and Black approach a pivotal moment in the race to the NBA Finals, the Spurs are taking notice of how the celebration is spilling into the streets.

“Thank you for being the best fans in the NBA. Let’s celebrate safe, respect our city and each other, and show up for the Silver & Black the right way. Por Vida!” the team said in a statement.

KSAT asked San Antonio police whether there had been any arrests resulting from the street takeovers on Southwest Military Drive and East Commerce Street.

Surprisingly, SAPD said it only arrested one person after Game 4 on Sunday.

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