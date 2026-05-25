‘We’ve got to fly them to OKC’: Kornet prays with nuns before Game 4 blowout win over Thunder

Spectators look on prior to Game 4 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Antonio, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s safe to say that a group of nuns’ appearance at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday night did not hurt the Silver and Black’s chances against last year’s NBA champions.

The nuns, who are San Antonio’s West Side chapter of the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco, sat in the front row as the Spurs routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals to tie the series.

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Before the game tipped off, the nuns and Spurs center Luke Kornet gathered on the court for a pre-game prayer.

The interaction quickly gained traction across social media as San Antonio took an early lead and cruised to victory.

Kornet, who identifies himself as a Catholic, said it was special to see the religious group in attendance.

“Yeah, it was great to see them. You know, Pentecost, big day for the church, and it was great to see them, obviously a big part of the San Antonio community,” Kornet said.

Given the outcome of the game, Kornet jokingly told reporters that he wouldn’t be opposed to the nuns making a trip to Oklahoma City for Game 5.

“One-0, pretty good result,” Kornet said. “It’s not what it’s about, but we’ll take it. We’ve got to fly them to OKC.”

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