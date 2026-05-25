Man found with stab wound to stomach downtown, San Antonio police say
Officers found the man in a parking lot across from the San Antonio Central Library
SAN ANTONIO – A man experiencing homelessness was hospitalized after he was found with a stab wound to his stomach downtown, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to a stabbing call around 11:25 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Augusta Street and Navarro Street.
Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers located the injured man in a parking lot across from the San Antonio Central Library.
The man was later taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, though officers said he was unresponsive.
At this time, it is unclear what led to the stabbing.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information becomes available.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.