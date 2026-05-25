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Man found with stab wound to stomach downtown, San Antonio police say

Officers found the man in a parking lot across from the San Antonio Central Library

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

A man experiencing homelessness was found with a stab wound in his stomach in downtown San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man experiencing homelessness was hospitalized after he was found with a stab wound to his stomach downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a stabbing call around 11:25 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Augusta Street and Navarro Street.

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Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers located the injured man in a parking lot across from the San Antonio Central Library.

The man was later taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, though officers said he was unresponsive.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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