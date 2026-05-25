Fort Hood: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at recreational area

FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign in Fort Hood, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

FORT HOOD, Texas – One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a recreational area on Fort Hood late Saturday night, according to a U.S. Army news release.

Two Fort Hood military police officers responded to a report of fighting at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area on the installation. Multiple shots were fired, according to the Army.

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Three people were injured, according to the release.

One civilian was transported to an area hospital, the release said, where they died from their injuries.

A second civilian — described by the Army as not affiliated with the Department of Defense — was transported to an area hospital and remained in stable condition as of the release.

A service member was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. No arrests or charges have been announced, but the release said there is no active threat to the community.

The Army is asking anyone with information to contact Army CID at www.p3tips.com/armycid or by phone at 254-287-2722.

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