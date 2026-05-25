San Marcos to charge out-of-town visitors to access park on weekends, holidays this summer

San Marcos River Retreat (this is not the site of the burial ground).

SAN MARCOS, Texas – If you are planning to spend a summer day on the San Marcos River, you may have to pay for access to Rio Vista Park.

San Marcos City Council approved a plan to collect fees for nonresidents to access Rio Vista Park on holidays and weekends this summer.

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Beginning June 20, adults who do not live in San Marcos will be charged $5 to enter the park. Children ages 17 and younger may enter for free.

The city said it will enforce park entrance fees on the following days:

June 20, 21, 27 and 28

July 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26

Aug. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30

Sept. 4, 5, 6 and 7

Someone will be considered a nonresident if they do not live within city limits, does not have a 78666 zip code and does not live within the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District boundary.

Those who live within one of the three areas defined above will be able to sign up for a Rio Vista Park Pass, which allows participants to enter for free.

The city is working on a process to register online for a park pass, and to pay the entrance fee, but has not made those systems public yet.

Once the registration system becomes available, residents may obtain a park pass by submitting one of the following:

Valid driver’s license or government-issued identification card

Current San Marcos Utilities statement with photo identification

Current utility statement from another provider with photo identification

Current rental or housing contract with photo identification

Enhanced Library Card provided by the San Marcos Public Library

Current City Park Paid Parking Permit

Some park parking lots or roads may be closed or restricted for accessible parking on days when the city is charging a fee. The city said parking remains available nearby.

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