2 in custody, accused of assaulting Texas state trooper in New Braunfels, authorities say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two males who fled after allegedly assaulting a Texas state trooper in New Braunfels have been taken into custody, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

GCSO and the New Braunfels Police Department had increased patrols in the area of South Walnut Street and Divine Way near New Braunfels Middle School during the search.

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Officials said two males assaulted the trooper. At least one of the males was tased, according to the sheriff’s office.

No serious injuries were reported, GCSO said.

The alleged assault prompted a multi-agency response with heightened police presence in the surrounding neighborhood, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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