2 in custody, accused of assaulting Texas state trooper in New Braunfels, authorities say No serious injuries were reported Police lights (Storyblocks) NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two males who fled after allegedly assaulting a Texas state trooper in New Braunfels have been taken into custody, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
GCSO and the New Braunfels Police Department had increased patrols in the area of South Walnut Street and Divine Way near New Braunfels Middle School during the search.
Officials said two males assaulted the trooper. At least one of the males was tased, according to the sheriff’s office.
No serious injuries were reported, GCSO said.
The alleged assault prompted a multi-agency response with heightened police presence in the surrounding neighborhood, officials said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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