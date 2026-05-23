San Antonio military wife creates community to help families navigate constant relocation

SAN ANTONIO – Military spouses often face the difficult reality of starting over and leaving behind family, friendships and careers every few years as military orders change.

For Ley Wright, those constant moves eventually became emotionally overwhelming.

“I felt isolated, alone, misunderstood, and unrepresented,” Wright said.

Wright and her husband, Dominick, have lived in several places throughout his career in the Navy, including Florida, Washington, the Middle East and Texas.

Dominick and Ley Wright (KSAT 12)

“Every two to three years, we have to give up our careers, give up our jobs,” Wright said, “for, in other words, love.”

The frequent goodbyes, packed boxes and unfamiliar cities left Wright searching for connection and community.

That experience inspired her to create “Base Buddies” — a podcast and growing online community designed to support military spouses navigating deployments, reassignments and the emotional challenges that come with military life.

“The idea of Base Buddies came from finding friends,” Wright said, “and I wanted it to be a community where military spouses can find people that they genuinely connect with.”

Wright launched Base Buddies six months ago. Since then, spouses from around the world, including Korea, Spain and the Middle East have joined the community to share stories, advice and support.

“We talk about absolutely everything. We talk about the raw, the good, the bad, the ugly,” Wright said. “We talk about deployments, we talk about permanent change of stations or PCS, we talk about the loneliness epidemic, everything.”

With San Antonio home to one of the nation’s largest military communities, Wright hopes Base Buddies can help spouses feel connected in a place that may not feel like home yet.

“Making them seen, heard and understood is the reason why I started the podcast in the first place,” Wright said. “We have such a large military community out there, but oftentimes, we’re in positions to meet other spouses at gatherings our husbands invite us to. But we aren’t genuine connections and we’re all going through the same thing.”

What began as a search for friendship has grown into something much larger — a support system for military spouses learning how to navigate military life together.

For more information about Base Buddies, check out their YouTube and Instagram pages.

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