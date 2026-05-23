‘We’re battling inflation’: Neighbors unhappy about looming SAWS rate hike

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System board members approved a proposed multiyear rate hike that would raise most customers’ bills each year. It’s a move that could hit homeowners on tight budgets the hardest if the City Council signs off in June.

The SAWS board approved a roughly 32% increase that would add about $4.47 to the average bill each year, totaling about $19 over the next four years, according to information presented to council members. City Council is scheduled to vote on the plan June 11. If approved, the first increase would begin around July 1, according to a SAWS public notice.

District 7 Councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito said she is leaning against the current proposal.

“Right now, I’m looking at voting no against the current SAWS rate increase,” Gavito said.

SAWS officials said the additional revenue is needed to maintain the city’s wastewater treatment system and fund proactive replacements to ensure dependable water service.

However, Gavito said residents in her district have been frustrated by the number of water leaks.

“One of the things that we’ve been particularly frustrated with in District 7 is the amount of water leaks,” Gavito said. “SAWS is losing 16 and a half billion gallons of water. I know that we need to invest in SAWS infrastructure, but right now, I am not confident in the leadership or the plan that they’ve pushed to council.”

She also warned that residents are facing multiple potential cost increases at once.

“We’re talking about a proposed SAWS rate increase. We’re talking about a proposed city property tax increase. All the while, we’re all feeling the pinch at gas stations, at grocery stores,” Gavito said.

Homeowners told KSAT they are worried they won’t be able to absorb another bill increase as inflation continues to squeeze budgets.

“So many people are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling,” Fabiola Fernandez said. “I am a single income household. I don’t rely on anybody else. It is just me and my daughter.”

Julio Encarnacion said rising everyday costs are already stretching families thin.

“We’re battling inflation and cost of living, hikes in groceries, gas,” Encarnacion said.

Some residents also pointed to ongoing infrastructure problems in their neighborhoods.

“A couple of weeks ago they were down the street trying to fix another pipe,” Fernandez said.

Gavito said she joined Councilmembers Marc Whyte and Misty Spears in requesting an audit of SAWS finances. However, she said SAWS does not plan to get an audit until after the rate increase is approved.

“We should have the results from that audit,” Gavito said. “We should look at how SAWS can be trimming.”

Encarnacion said the proposed increase would add to what he described as a steady stream of higher costs.

“It’s just another one in a series of increases that’s not going go over for consumers pretty well,” he said.

The San Antonio City Council will vote on the proposed SAWS rate increase on June 11. According to the SAWS website, if approved, rate increases would begin around July 1.

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