‘The cheapest option’: SAWS approves potential gradual rate increase over next 3 years

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System (SAWS) board members approved a potential gradual rate increase of approximately $19 for residents over the next three years.

The potential rate hike, which received unanimous support from the seven-member board, received the green light to advance to the next step in the process during a SAWS meeting on Tuesday morning.

Residents could see their bills increase as early as July 1. However, the rate increase still needs approval of San Antonio City Council. Council members are expected to vote on the hike plan on June 11.

SAWS Vice President of Customer Experience and Strategic Initiatives Cecilia Velasquez said the utility would see additional revenues from the hike in August.

The rate increase plan could increase the average bill of $56.68 in 2026 to $75.19 in 2029, which is roughly a 32.7% increase.

“While this is a rate increase of, as you (Velasquez) mentioned, less than about $4.60 each year for 4 years, it is, in fact, the cheapest option to ensure we have the facilities that we need in the interest of public safety and public health,” San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, a SAWS board member, said moments before Tuesday’s vote.

In an April 7 meeting, Velasquez said the average resident’s bill would increase by $4.47 for 2026.

Rate increases won’t impact customers enrolled in the Uplift assistance program, Velasquez previously said.

“At the lower usage (10,000 gallons), general customers would see a 5.9% increase, while the higher usage at 100,000 gallons would see a 6.7% increase,” Velasquez said.

Irrigation customers utilizing 10,000 gallons would see a 7.5% increase and 100,000-gallon users would see 8.2% increase, according to Velasquez.

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