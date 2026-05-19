Neuter your dog or else: Army vet defies Cibolo’s animal sterilization order

CIBOLO, Texas – An Army veteran in Cibolo is pushing back against what he calls government overreach after city officials ordered him to sterilize his dog or face additional fines.

Nicholas Beintema told KSAT Investigates he has no intention of complying with the directive.

At the center of the dispute is Drako, Beintema’s 4-year-old Belgian Malinois.

The energetic dog is known in the neighborhood for his energy and his ability to escape from Beintema’s backyard.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

“He’s super smart but also can be a pain in the butt,” said Beintema, who adopted Drako from a couple in the Hill Country while the dog was still young.

Drako’s ability to climb out of the backyard enclosure has been documented in photos and social media posts from people living near Beintema.

“Eventually, he was kind of renowned in the neighborhood because he would get out,” Beintema said.

Drako jumps onto his outdoor kennel while owner Nicholas Beintema watches. (KSAT)

After Drako was captured a second time by Cibolo Animal Control Services, the agency gave Beintema a written order to have the animal neutered within 30 days.

A Cibolo city ordinance requires animals to be sterilized if they are impounded twice for running loose.

“I don’t think I should be told to have my dog neutered or spayed because he got out twice,” said Beintema, who claims his dog once escaped from Cibolo Animal Control’s building.

Cibolo Animal Control officials have pressed the sterilization issue with Beintema.

“We’re calling to make sure Drako has gotten neutered at this time, and we will need proof of that by the end of today,” a Cibolo animal control officer said in a voicemail Beintema shared with KSAT.

How Cibolo’s ordinance compares to neighboring cities

KSAT Investigates reviewed ordinances for cities around Cibolo. Even though mandatory sterilization policies are not unique, they vary widely.

Cibolo: Requires sterilization after a second incident of a dog running loose

Schertz: Requires sterilization after the first incident

San Antonio: Also mandates sterilization after the first incident; Animal Care Services (ACS) may perform the procedure

Universal City: Only requires sterilization if a dog is deemed aggressive or dangerous

Live Oak: Has no sterilization ordinance

When asked about Beintema’s case, a Cibolo spokeswoman initially declined to comment, citing “personnel matters” before later issuing a statement saying the owner could face additional citations if violations persist.

A map showing dog sterilization laws for Cibolo and other neighboring cities. (KSAT)

“We recognize the community’s concern regarding the dog involved,” the statement said. “These ordinances are intended to promote responsible pet ownership and help prevent situations in which animals continue to be at large or may not be receiving appropriate care.”

‘I will not be an advocate of this shelter any more’

The dispute over Drako comes at a time of increased scrutiny for Cibolo Animal Services.

In late March, KSAT Investigates revealed an animal control officer was not disciplined after a dog named Butter suffered severe injuries — including a broken jaw, internal bleeding and blindness — and had to be euthanized after the officer struggled to capture the animal with a catchpole.

A Cibolo police investigation of Officer Monique Mora, which was completed in March 2025, recommended that she be suspended for three days, be given a letter of counseling and should go through training on de-escalation, decision-making and report-writing.

However, last May records show Cibolo’s police chief reversed the lieutenant’s findings and wrote that the listed policy violations against Mora were not sustained.

Weeks later, in June, Mora was issued a letter of counseling after a large dog in her care collapsed, possibly due to a catchpole around its neck being too tight, records show.

At a city council meeting last month, Butter’s owner and other residents demanded accountability.

“These are the injuries of a dog who was beaten,” said Jordan Campos, referring to her dog Butter’s injuries.

Butter's owner Jordan Campos addresses Cibolo city council last month. (KSAT)

A second woman who spoke at the meeting said she was pulling her support for the agency.

“I will not be an advocate of this shelter any more,” said Patricia May.

In a statement posted to social media, Cibolo Animal Services said Mora remains employed and that the agency “remains committed to its mission to provide community safety through education and enforcement while caring for animals.”

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.