Marble Falls PD: At least 5 killed, including 2 kids, in multi-vehicle crash along US Highway 281

MARBLE FALLS, Texas – Marble Falls police officers responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that killed at least five people on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, the Marble Falls Police Department, along with Burnet County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the three-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. along U.S. Highway 281.

Following its investigation, police determined a black Nissan truck traveled northbound on U.S. Highway 281 before it crossed the median and began traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Marble Falls police said it is unclear what caused the Nissan to begin traveling the wrong way.

Investigators said the Nissan first sideswiped a BMW before colliding head-on with a silver Hyundai hatchback carrying four occupants.

Authorities said the driver of the Nissan pickup truck and everyone inside the Hyundai hatchback were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the deceased in its news release:

Antonio Lara, 80 (Nissan pickup truck driver)

Ron Dykes, 55 (Hyundai occupant)

Roxanne Mowrey, 50 (Hyundai occupant)

5-year-old girl (Hyundai occupant)

3-year-old girl (Hyundai occupant)

Police did not report injuries from anyone inside the BMW. The BMW also sustained “minor damage,” according to the release.

Marble Falls police expressed its thanks to those “who stopped to render aid” alongside first responders.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” the department said in the release.

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