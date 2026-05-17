NISD teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District teacher was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit.

Chad Allen Rodriguez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday on an improper relationship between an educator and a student charge, Bexar County jail records show.

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On Sunday, an NISD spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that Rodriguez is a physics and astronomy teacher and a football and track coach at John Jay High School.

The district said Rodriguez, who was hired by NISD in August 2016, has been placed on immediate administrative leave.

On May 15, authorities responded to the campus in the 7600 block of Marbach Road for a case involving a teacher and a student, the affidavit states.

An unknown student was walking in the hallway on May 14 near Rodriguez’s classroom when they allegedly saw the teen and Rodriguez alone in the classroom, according to the affidavit.

The student told another student what they saw, and the other student reported it to school staff.

During an interview with investigators, the teen said she met Rodriguez in October 2025.

The affidavit states the relationship began with eye contact and flirting in the classroom before it escalated to kissing and sexual intercourse, which allegedly occurred multiple times throughout the school year.

The teen also told authorities that Rodriguez exchanged cell phone numbers with her and both would send explicit photos to each other, the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators allegedly showed the teen going into Rodriguez’s classroom alone and remaining inside for about 10 minutes.

The affidavit states another student is seen in the surveillance footage looking through the window, and the teen exits the classroom shortly after.

NISD said Rodriguez was arrested off campus.

The NISD spokesperson said the district and the campus are fully cooperating with law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

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