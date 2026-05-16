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Fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Denver arrested near New Braunfels, FBI says

Jesse Lang was also wanted by the Edinburg Police Department, authorities say

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Jesse Lang (Hays County Jail/FBI San Antonio)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other charges was arrested after a “multi-county manhunt” in Texas ended near New Braunfels, according to the FBI San Antonio division.

Authorities said Jesse Lang was wanted by the Denver Police Department for attempted murder and other violent charges, and by the Edinburg Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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In a Facebook post, the FBI San Antonio division said after Lang fled, agencies across multiple counties were tracking him down.

Authorities later found Lang after a coordinated felony vehicle stop on Interstate 35 near New Braunfels, the FBI said.

Several agencies assisted in the arrest, according to the FBI, including the Austin Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

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