Jellystone Park on Guadalupe River reopens riverfront after devastating Hill Country floods

KERVILLE, Texas – The Jellystone Park on the Guadalupe River has reopened its riverfront after last summer’s devastating floods tore through the Texas Hill Country.

The deadly July 4 flood wiped out amenities and slowed down business for the park for nearly a year.

“The water was still at least up to that tree, and it just took out everything that was down here,” said Bob Healey, the facilities manager at Jellystone Park.

Floodwaters damaged the riverfront, leaving the park’s higher-ground attractions mostly untouched.

Healey said the force of the water left little behind.

“They were all washed down the street,” he said. “What the water can do is terrifying.”

Nearly a year after the flooding, the Kerrville community is still cleaning up and rebuilding.

“We’re trying to let people know we are still open. There’s been a lot of posts on social media saying don’t camp on the Guadalupe River anywhere,” Healey said.

The misinformation has had a real impact on the park’s business.

“Over the past year, our occupancy has slowed down. We haven’t met as many people as we do, but I’m looking forward to picking up,” Healey added.

Park organizers say the reopening reflects the continued resilience and recovery of the Kerrville and Guadalupe River community.

General Manager Garret Gelker says the park is ready to welcome families back.

“It is a massively family-friendly park that you can just come enjoy foam parties and see Boo-Boo and Yogi and it is so much fun. And just enjoy the river,” Gelker said.

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