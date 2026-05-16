Warm & humid weekend before daily storm chances next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Near 90°

SUNDAY: Morning mist, cloudier, still near 90°

NEXT WEEK: 30% to 40% daily storm chances, some strong

FORECAST

Hot and humid weekend (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TODAY

Mostly cloudy and humid to start your weekend, but by the afternoon it’ll be mostly sunny and hot! High near 90°. Make sure to protect yourself from the sun and heat as we’re not quite acclimated to the hot weather just yet.

TOMORROW

We’ll wake up to patchy morning mist. Clouds will be a bit more stubborn, but we’ll still see some sun in the afternoon. And it’ll still be hot -- near 90°.

NEXT WEEK

Daily storm chances next week (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Our weather pattern next week will be unsettled. Rounds of energy and a slow-moving cool front will keep storms in the forecast daily. It won’t be a washout each day. Rather, chances AND coverage stand at 30% to 40%.

Again, timing and placement of any storm is impossible to know at this point, but wherever storms set up, we’ll have the ingredients for strong or severe storms. Beyond that, low rain chances stay with us, potentially through Memorial Day weekend.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS