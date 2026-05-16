Warm & humid weekend before daily storm chances next week

NEXT WEEK: 30% to 40% daily storm chances, some strong
FORECAST
TODAY
Mostly cloudy and humid to start your weekend, but by the afternoon it’ll be mostly sunny and hot! High near 90°. Make sure to protect yourself from the sun and heat as we’re not quite acclimated to the hot weather just yet.
TOMORROW
We’ll wake up to patchy morning mist. Clouds will be a bit more stubborn, but we’ll still see some sun in the afternoon. And it’ll still be hot -- near 90°.
NEXT WEEK
Our weather pattern next week will be unsettled. Rounds of energy and a slow-moving cool front will keep storms in the forecast daily. It won’t be a washout each day. Rather, chances AND coverage stand at 30% to 40%.
Again, timing and placement of any storm is impossible to know at this point, but wherever storms set up, we’ll have the ingredients for strong or severe storms. Beyond that, low rain chances stay with us, potentially through Memorial Day weekend.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.